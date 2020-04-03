UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases Top 53,000 In Iran

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:08 PM

A total of 2,715 COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours in Iran, bringing the total to 53,183, said a spokesman of the health ministry on Friday

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :A total of 2,715 COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours in Iran, bringing the total to 53,183, said a spokesman of the health ministry on Friday.

The novel coronavirus death toll rose to 3,294 after 134 more fatalities were reported across the country, Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of Ministry of Health and Medical education, announced on Friday during his daily updates on the state tv.

Jahanpur said 17,935 of all the reported cases have recovered and have left hospitals, adding that 4,035 of the patients are in critical condition.

He said that so far over 69 million people, out of nearly 82 million, have been screened for the virus symptoms.

The Iranian health official urged the Iranians to register for online screening plan as part of the nationwide efforts aimed at containing the spread of the disease.

