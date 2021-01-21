UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Incidence Rate In Finland Remains Stable But High - Health Authorities

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The incidence of the novel coronavirus in Finland did not evolve much in the wake of the New Year holidays but remains high, the Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health said on Thursday.

"The Christmas period and the beginning of the new year did not lead to a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. However, there are many new cases across the country. There are still significantly fewer requests for [COVID-19] tests than in late autumn," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, from January 11-17, the health authorities registered a total of 1,689 new cases, down from 1,825 recorded the week before. However, the incidence rate remains on the same level as on the previous week, at 31 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Over the past two weeks, the country confirmed 3,514 new cases of the infection, which is 112 more than in the previous two weeks. The incidence of new cases over the period in question increased to 63 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 61 cases in the previous two weeks.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus early last year, Finland has recorded 41,166 cases of the coronavirus, including 632 fatalities.

As part of measures to curb the virus, Finland rolled out its mass vaccination campaign on December 27 using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the virus. About 62,000 people in the country have already received shots.

