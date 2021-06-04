UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Lockdown In Laos Extended Till June 19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:22 PM

COVID-19 lockdown in Laos extended till June 19

The ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Laos has been extended till June 19, according to a notice issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Friday

VIENTIANE, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Laos has been extended till June 19, according to a notice issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

The notice outlines a gradual loosening of lockdown measures, with certain strict measures to remain in place.

Travel within localities that have not experienced an outbreak may continue as usual.

According to the notice, land and air transportation may resume between Lao capital Vientiane and other provinces across the country for passengers who have been fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine for at least one month without a requirement of 14 days quarantine.

International freight and cargo transportation will be required to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures.

COVID-19 prevention measures such as temperature checks, social distancing, wearing face masks, and using hand gel will remain in place.

Laos recorded nine new COVID-19 cases over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,952.

A total of 1,680 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Laos confirmed its first two COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.

