COVID-19 Outbreak Claims 107 Lives In Iran: Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:03 PM

COVID-19 outbreak claims 107 lives in Iran: ministry

The outbreak of novel coronavirus in Iran has killed 107 people, a statement by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Thursday

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The outbreak of novel coronavirus in Iran has killed 107 people, a statement by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education said on Thursday.

It said the total number of affected cases is 3,513 in Iran.

A total of 1,352 cases of infection are from the capital Tehran. The central city of Qom reported 386 cases, the northern Rasht city 333, and Isfahan 180.

Iran announced the first cases of viral infection in the central Qom city on Feb. 19.

