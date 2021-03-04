UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid Cases Rising Again In Europe, Warns WHO

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:39 PM

Covid cases rising again in Europe, warns WHO

The number of new coronavirus cases has risen in Europe after six weeks of decline, the World Health Organization(WHO) said on Thursday

Copenhagen (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The number of new coronavirus cases has risen in Europe after six weeks of decline, the World Health Organization(WHO) said on Thursday.

"Last week, new cases of Covid-19 in Europe grew nine percent to touch a little over one million. This ends a promising six-week decline in new cases with over half our region showing an increase in new infections," WHO Europe's regional director Hans Kluge told a news conference.

Related Topics

World Europe Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi approves second phase of Sharjah ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Public Library announces free annual membe ..

11 minutes ago

Local Mobile Phone Assembly plants produce 25 mln ..

1 second ago

GCUF releases admission schedule for Associate Deg ..

3 seconds ago

Eurozone unemployment stable as virus still bites

1 minute ago

Students, civil society urged to make tree plantat ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.