UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid Mortality Analysis Show 71 Percent Male Affected, Fatality Rate 2.02 Percent: NCOC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 02:36 PM

Covid mortality analysis show 71 percent male affected, fatality rate 2.02 percent: NCOC

The COVID Mortality Analysis on Monday showed the total deaths occurred due to COVID were 8,024 with Covid Fatality Rate (CFR) reaching 2.02 percent against 2.33 percent global CFR as 71 percent of the Coronavirus affected were males

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The COVID Mortality Analysis on Monday showed the total deaths occurred due to COVID were 8,024 with Covid Fatality Rate (CFR) reaching 2.02 percent against 2.33 percent global CFR as 71 percent of the Coronavirus affected were males.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in the COVID Mortality Analysis mentioned that out of the total 8,024 deceased around 76 percent patients were over the age of 50-year.

The Analysis highlighted that 72 percent of the patients died due to COVID-19 had chronic comorbidities (meaning having different diseases existing at the same time with another disease for a long period of time).

Out of the total died, 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalized where 58 percent of hospitalized patients remained on ventilators.

Related Topics

Died Same Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tianjin Teda coach warns players against complacen ..

27 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

2 minutes ago

Pakistan earns US $89.970 mln from export of trave ..

2 minutes ago

Awareness campaign on harassment against women hel ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian State Media Says Nuclear Scientist Shot Wi ..

2 minutes ago

Banks waive AED869.85 million debts of 1,607 Emira ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.