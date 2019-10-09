UrduPoint.com
Dawa Khana Sealed In Dir Lower

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 08:33 PM

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :In light of various public complaints, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan has directed the Drug Inspector and Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara to conduct a joint inspection of medical stores in the vicinity of main bazaar at Timergara.

In this regard the Drug Inspector Waheed Murad along with AAC Adnan Ahmad carried out Inspection of various medical stores in Timer Camp No.1 area and booked Hameed Health Care Center, Jamal Medical Store and Al Khidmat Dawa Khana over the violation of Drugs Act 1976.

They sealed the medical centers and initiated the cases against theviolators.

