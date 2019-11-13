UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Cases Declining In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:01 PM

Dengue cases declining in Rawalpindi

Dengue fever cases have registered a sharp decrease in the city during the last 10 days, said District preventive officer health Dr Tahir Rizvi here Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Dengue fever cases have registered a sharp decrease in the city during the last 10 days, said District preventive officer health Dr Tahir Rizvi here Wednesday.

Dr Tahir said around 10 to 15 dengue fever suspects had been brought to the allied hospitals of the city during last one week, while earlier the number of daily patients were 150 to 190, he informed.

He expressed hope that in the coming days, dengue fever patients would witness a further decrease as weather condition is changing.

He advised the residents to be careful during the wee hours and evening as it was the suitable time for mosquito bite.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue

Recent Stories

Northern take control despite Fawad Alam ton

32 minutes ago

Ashfaq’s fourth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy century help ..

43 minutes ago

VIS assigns IER to CBM Plastics Ltd

5 minutes ago

KP govt names road after Jansher Khan

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister links increased tax collection cruc ..

5 minutes ago

South Sudan Appreciative of Russian Support on Int ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.