Dengue Cases Declining In Rawalpindi
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:01 PM
Dengue fever cases have registered a sharp decrease in the city during the last 10 days, said District preventive officer health Dr Tahir Rizvi here Wednesday
Dr Tahir said around 10 to 15 dengue fever suspects had been brought to the allied hospitals of the city during last one week, while earlier the number of daily patients were 150 to 190, he informed.
He expressed hope that in the coming days, dengue fever patients would witness a further decrease as weather condition is changing.
He advised the residents to be careful during the wee hours and evening as it was the suitable time for mosquito bite.