District Admin Inspects Facilities At Qurantine Centers In South Waziristan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 12:32 PM

District Admin inspects facilities at Qurantine Centers in South Waziristan

The District Administration of South Waziristan on Monday examined arrangements at different qurantine centers for the facilitation of suspected patients of Corona virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The District Administration of South Waziristan on Monday examined arrangements at different qurantine centers for the facilitation of suspected patients of Corona virus.

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner SouthWaziristan, Hameed Ullah Khan, Assistant Commssioner Sarwekai, Sami Ullah inspected Government High school Chaghmalai Quarantine Center where members of a Tableeghi Jumaat was quarantined.

He met with them and checked the facilities and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

The AC directed officials of health department to provide best possible facilities to members of Tableegi Jumaat.

The Assistant Commissioner also carried out price-checking of daily use commodities in Sarwekai bazaar and directed the shopkeepers to provide all essential goods including milk, vegetables, meat, pulses, fruits and flour to people on Government prescribed rate, otherwise strict action would be taken against profiteers and hoarders.

He said sufficient stock was available in all markets of tehsil Sarwekai and there was no shortage of goods in the wake of Coronavirus crisis.

He said one truck wheat flour was arranged in village Khaisora in tehsil Tiarza on control rate to people.

The AC said vehicles having essential food commodities were allowed and restriction on passengers vehicles were only made as part of social distancing to protect people from deadly Coronavirus.

