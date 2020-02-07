UrduPoint.com
Emergency Operation Cell Set Up At Health Ministry Regarding Coronavirus: Dr. Zafar Mirza

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 04:58 PM

Emergency operation cell set up at Health Ministry regarding coronavirus: Dr. Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza has said an emergency operation cell has been set up at Ministry of Health to monitor the latest situation regarding coronavirus

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza has said an emergency operation cell has been set up at Ministry of Health to monitor the latest situation regarding coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting of international organizations working on public health in Islamabad on Friday, he said all international organizations have assured full cooperation regarding dealing with coronavirus.The Special Assistant briefed the participants about Ministry's preparations and measures to deal with corona virus.He said we are in contact with the Chinese government and the situation is being closely monitored.World Health Organization representative to Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, UNICEF, USAID and other partners attended the meeting.

