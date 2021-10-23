Ethiopia adds 620 COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia has registered 620 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 361,647 as of Friday evening, the country's health ministry said

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia has registered 620 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 361,647 as of Friday evening, the country's health ministry said.

The ministry reported 17 new COVID-19 related deaths and 1,215 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll and recoveries to 6,333 and 332,482 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has so far administered a total of 4,265,144 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.