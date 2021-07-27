EU Achieved Its COVID-19 Vaccination Target, 70% Adults Got at Least One Dose - Commission

The European Union has achieved its target of inoculating 70% of adult population with at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The European Union has achieved its target of inoculating 70% of adult population with at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday.

"Our target was to protect 70% of adults in the European Union with at least one vaccination in July. Today we have achieved this target. And 57% of adults already have the full protection of double vaccination," von der Leyen said in a statement.