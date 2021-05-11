EU suing AstraZeneca to get 90 mn vaccine doses before July

The EU executive is suing British-Swedish pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca to force it to deliver 90 million more doses of its Covid-19 vaccine before July, a spokesman said on Tuesday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The EU executive is suing British-Swedish pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca to force it to deliver 90 million more doses of its Covid-19 vaccine before July, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"We want the court to order the company to deliver 90 million additional doses, in addition to the 30 million already delivered in the first quarter," spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker told a media conference.