UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fatimid To Hold "Blood Bank Camp" At Police Headquarters On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:14 AM

Fatimid to hold

Fatimid Blood Bank in collaboration with Hyderabad Police will organize one day "Blood Bank Camp" here at Police Headquarters on Friday (July 19) from 9 am to 5 pm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ):Fatimid Blood Bank in collaboration with Hyderabad Police will organize one day "Blood Bank Camp" here at Police Headquarters on Friday (July 19) from 9 am to 5 pm.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh has directed all the Deputy Superintendents of Police, in charges of different sections and other officers to fully participate in Blood Bank camp.

In the camp, medical tests will be conducted free of cost while blood donations would also be collected.

For further details Deputy Superintendent of Police (Admn) Wahid Ali Shah could be contacted on his mobile phone i-e 0345-3564424.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Bank Hyderabad July All From Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Trump Now Says US Mulling Sanctions on Turkey Over ..

38 minutes ago

Four People Killed, 30 Injured in Bus Crash in Cen ..

39 minutes ago

US Senate Advances Nominations for Defense Secreta ..

39 minutes ago

Naftogaz Agrees With EC Proposal on Gas Transit, R ..

39 minutes ago

Iran May Change Defense Strategy to Offensive in R ..

39 minutes ago

All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.