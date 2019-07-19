Fatimid To Hold "Blood Bank Camp" At Police Headquarters On Friday

Fatimid Blood Bank in collaboration with Hyderabad Police will organize one day "Blood Bank Camp" here at Police Headquarters on Friday (July 19) from 9 am to 5 pm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ):Fatimid Blood Bank in collaboration with Hyderabad Police will organize one day "Blood Bank Camp" here at Police Headquarters on Friday (July 19) from 9 am to 5 pm.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh has directed all the Deputy Superintendents of Police, in charges of different sections and other officers to fully participate in Blood Bank camp.

In the camp, medical tests will be conducted free of cost while blood donations would also be collected.

For further details Deputy Superintendent of Police (Admn) Wahid Ali Shah could be contacted on his mobile phone i-e 0345-3564424.