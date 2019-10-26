Gang involved in making fake anti-dengue syrup busted in Lahore

A special team of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has busted a gang and sealed a factory for manufacturing fake medicines for dengue patients in the area of Dharampura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :A special team of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has busted a gang and sealed a factory for manufacturing fake medicines for dengue patients in the area of Dharampura.

Secretary P&S Health Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said that the owner of the factory was handed over to the police.

He said that production was continuing under the supervision of Hamza Medical Centre and Maternity Centre (Research Centre) in the densely populated area.

He said that raw material along with 150 syrup bottles had been discarded on-the-spot.

The secretary said that there were proper medicines for dengue treatment yet. He asked patients not to use any medicine in dengue disease and go to hospitals for treatment.

In all government hospitals, dengue diagnosis and treatment are being provided totally free of cost.