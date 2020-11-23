UrduPoint.com
Govt Launches Mass Awareness Drive To Reduce Winter Covid-19 Spikes: Faisal Sultan

Mon 23rd November 2020

Govt launches mass awareness drive to reduce winter Covid-19 spikes: Faisal Sultan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan Monday said that the government has stepped up its efforts to prevent the second wave of COVID-19 with the launch of mass awareness campaign on social distancing as public gatherings could further leads to fresh concerns over Coronavirus spread in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan Monday said that the government has stepped up its efforts to prevent the second wave of COVID-19 with the launch of mass awareness campaign on social distancing as public gatherings could further leads to fresh concerns over Coronavirus spread in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, Faisal Sultan believed that the strict implementation of the health safety rules is the key to contain the virus transmission, and have urged people to obey them and remain on high alert .

He said media would be used as part of the awarness campaign, adding, educating and empowering the people of the country has been the key to country' successful fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Collaborative efforts by the communities and organizations can successfully be tackled the second wave and emerge with no or least impact, he stressed.

He warned that the government would strictly monitor the implementation of SOPs and the Corona Relief Tiger Force will be directed to report any violations.

He said the easiest safety precaution that everyone must take is to wear a face mask and keep social distancing when out in public, which can help slow the spread of the virus.

Faisal Sultan said that Pakistan was recovered after the first wave because they took precautions early measures and the people followed SOPs when the businesses had started opening up after the lockdown.

"'Social distancing' will be the key phrase in the days and weeks to come, he said, adding, all political parties should also think seriously and avoid any type of mass gatherings".

He urged the opposition parties to avoid public meetings in the wake of rising number of coronaviruscases which can be more dangerous.

