Greek Health Ministry Confirms First Case of Coronavirus in Country - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The Greek Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, media reported.

According to the ANA-MPA news agency, a 38-years-old woman who had recently visited Italy tested positive for the virus in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki.

As of Wednesday, COVID-19 has infected 81,000 people worldwide with the death toll now over 2,700. Ever since the coronavirus outbreak started in Italy, several European countries reported first virus cases on their soil, including Austria, Switzerland and Croatia.