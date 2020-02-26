UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Health Ministry Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus In Country - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:15 PM

Greek Health Ministry Confirms First Case of Coronavirus in Country - Reports

The Greek Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The Greek Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, media reported.

According to the ANA-MPA news agency, a 38-years-old woman who had recently visited Italy tested positive for the virus in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki.

As of Wednesday, COVID-19 has infected 81,000 people worldwide with the death toll now over 2,700. Ever since the coronavirus outbreak started in Italy, several European countries reported first virus cases on their soil, including Austria, Switzerland and Croatia.

Related Topics

Thessaloniki Austria Italy Switzerland Croatia Women Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Samsung showcaseswhat’s in store for the region ..

5 minutes ago

President PTF Visited Pakistan Sports Complex, Isl ..

25 minutes ago

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

31 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Forward Posts In C ..

35 minutes ago

Kyowa Kirin’s GCC headquarters opens at Dubai He ..

36 minutes ago

Sharmila Farooqi becomes MPA

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.