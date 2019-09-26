UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Healthy Dietary Pattern May Reduce The Risk Of Kidney Disease

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:22 PM

Healthy dietary pattern may reduce the risk of kidney disease

The researchers at the American Society of Nephrology found that establishing a healthy dietary pattern may reduce the risk of developing chronic kidney disease (CKD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The researchers at the American Society of Nephrology found that establishing a healthy dietary pattern may reduce the risk of developing chronic kidney disease (CKD).

As part of an analysis of 18 published studies, researchers examined the healthy dietary patterns of 630,108 participants, aged 27 to 71, for an average of 10 years. The study included participants of both genders, aside from one study of only women.

For researchers, a healthy diet consisted of increased consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and fish, and lower rates of sugar-sweetened beverages, sodium, and processed meats, Medical Daily reported .

The results indicated that a healthy dietary pattern was linked to lower incidences of CKD and albuminuria.

"With moderate certainty of evidence, the Primary analysis demonstrated that adherence to a dietary pattern rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruit, legumes, nuts, and fish, and lower intake of red and processed meats, sodium, and sugar-sweetened beverages was associated with lower odds of incident CKD, and albuminuria over an average of 10.

4 years of follow-up," stated Jaimon Kelly, co-author of the study.

"Overall, the characteristics of the healthy dietary patterns reported across the included studies encouraged higher intakes of vegetables, fruit, legumes, nuts, whole grains, fish, and low-fat dairy, and lower intakes of red and processed meats, sodium, and sugar-sweetened beverages.""These results add to the accumulating evidence base supporting the benefits of adherence to healthy dietary patterns for chronic conditions, including those which are considered to be risk factors for the development of kidney disease such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular, and increased weight."

Related Topics

May Women From Weight

Recent Stories

Railways commercial land worth Rs 27.7mln retrieve ..

1 minute ago

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

4 minutes ago

Six Killed in Strong Earthquake in Eastern Indones ..

4 minutes ago

3 international lenders back Istanbul metro extens ..

9 minutes ago

Infant among at least 20 killed in Indonesian quak ..

4 minutes ago

Nearly 150,000 Asylum Seekers Applied for EU Prote ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.