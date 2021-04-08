UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases

Thu 08th April 2021

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 10 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking its total tally to 11,549

HONG KONG, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 10 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking its total tally to 11,549.

The new cases included two local infections, of which one had an unknown origin. The eight imported cases were from the Philippines and Indonesia, according to the CHP.

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Carrie Lam, said that the HKSAR government is discussing with the mainland over exempting people traveling between the two places from quarantine in an orderly manner.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26. About 516,000 people have received their first dose of vaccine, and about 143,600 have received their second dose so far.

