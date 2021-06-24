UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Reports 7 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 04:16 PM

Hong Kong reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the tally to 11,905

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the tally to 11,905.

Of the seven new cases, six were imported involving patients from Britain and Indonesia.

The remaining one was untraceable and temporarily classified as a local infection, according to a CHP press briefing.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26 and more than 3.34 million doses have been administered so far. Some 2.02 million people, or about 29.8 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including more than 1.32 million people fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Indonesia From Million

Recent Stories

In Russia, vaccine sceptics rush to buy fake Covid ..

18 seconds ago

Trail base training attracts youth, womenfolk to o ..

19 seconds ago

PM Imran Khan for common man's access to health se ..

20 seconds ago

Five killed in bus accident in central Iran

24 seconds ago

European Commission on EU-Russia Summit: Bloc to D ..

6 minutes ago

EU Imposes Sanctions on Belarusian Economy

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.