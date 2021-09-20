Hong Kong reports five new imported COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

HONG KONG, Sept. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported five new imported cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total tally to 12,165.

The new cases involved people arriving in Hong Kong from Myanmar, the United States, the Philippines and Kenya.

A total of 39 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, some 4.40 million people, or 65.4 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while around 3.97 million are fully vaccinated.

