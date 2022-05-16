UrduPoint.com

India Records 2,202 New COVID-19 Cases, 27 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 12:26 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,123,801 on Monday, as 2,202 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 27 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 524,241.

There are still 17,317 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 375 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,582,243 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 2,550 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

