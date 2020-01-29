International Olympic Committee Says in Contact With WHO, Own Medical Experts on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is in contact with the World Health Organization (WHO) and its own medical experts on the situation around the new coronavirus, the IOC told Sputnik on Wednesday.

It said the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee would continue cooperating with all relevant organizations monitoring any cases of infections, and would consider any countermeasures that could be required.

Tokyo will host Summer Olympic Games on July 24 - August 9, 2020.