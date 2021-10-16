Iran reports 11,857 new COVID-19 cases, 5,765,904 in total

Iran reported on Saturday 11,857 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,765,904

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) -:Iran reported on Saturday 11,857 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,765,904.

According to an official briefing published on Iran's health ministry, the pandemic has claimed 123,695 lives in the country, after 197 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5,294,981 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,924 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said on its official website.

By Friday, 47,713,258 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 22,816,536 have taken two jabs.

According to the official report, 33,787,952 tests have so far been carried out across the country.