UrduPoint.com

Iran Reports 11,857 New COVID-19 Cases, 5,765,904 In Total

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 12:12 PM

Iran reports 11,857 new COVID-19 cases, 5,765,904 in total

Iran reported on Saturday 11,857 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,765,904

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) -:Iran reported on Saturday 11,857 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,765,904.

According to an official briefing published on Iran's health ministry, the pandemic has claimed 123,695 lives in the country, after 197 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5,294,981 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,924 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said on its official website.

By Friday, 47,713,258 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 22,816,536 have taken two jabs.

According to the official report, 33,787,952 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

Related Topics

Iran From

Recent Stories

UK records more than 40,000 COVID cases for third ..

UK records more than 40,000 COVID cases for third day in a row

49 seconds ago
 Crimea's Simferopol Expects Delegation From German ..

Crimea's Simferopol Expects Delegation From German Twin City in October - Lawmak ..

55 seconds ago
 Teacher shortage shatters dreams of Tanzania's bli ..

Teacher shortage shatters dreams of Tanzania's blind students

7 minutes ago
 Cattle thief gang busted, valuables recovered in m ..

Cattle thief gang busted, valuables recovered in multan

7 minutes ago
 Oil prices rise, notching weekly gains

Oil prices rise, notching weekly gains

7 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures rise

U.S. agricultural futures rise

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.