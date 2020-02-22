UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports One Death Among 10 New Coronavirus Infections

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 03:25 PM

Iran on Saturday reported one more death among 10 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the Islamic republic to five and infections to 28

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Iran on Saturday reported one more death among 10 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the Islamic republic to five and infections to 28.

"We have 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on state television. "One of the new cases has unfortunately passed away."

