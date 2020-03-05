UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian National In Russia Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 02:26 PM

Italian National in Russia Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Russia

An Italian citizen in Russia has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Russia's coronavirus response center said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) An Italian citizen in Russia has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Russia's coronavirus response center said Thursday.

"On March 5, a case of infection with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been confirmed in a citizen of Italy," the center said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Italian national arrived in Russia on February 29, and sought medical attention for respiratory difficulties on March 2, after which he was immediately placed under quarantine.

"The illness is in a mild form, treatment of symptoms is ongoing. The patient's condition is satisfactory," the center said, adding that it was monitoring people whom the patient had come in contact with.

Related Topics

Russia Italy February March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt's Nubians tame crocodiles for selfie-snappin ..

1 minute ago

Turkish Defense Ministry Reports Syrian Losses in ..

2 minutes ago

Australia Bans Travel From Virus-Hit South Korea - ..

2 minutes ago

US watchdog of democracy slams India's repression ..

2 minutes ago

Altering territory of IOJK, a grave violation of i ..

46 minutes ago

Turkish Prosecutors Ask for Acquittal for 5 Suspec ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.