Italian National in Russia Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) An Italian citizen in Russia has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Russia's coronavirus response center said Thursday.

"On March 5, a case of infection with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been confirmed in a citizen of Italy," the center said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Italian national arrived in Russia on February 29, and sought medical attention for respiratory difficulties on March 2, after which he was immediately placed under quarantine.

"The illness is in a mild form, treatment of symptoms is ongoing. The patient's condition is satisfactory," the center said, adding that it was monitoring people whom the patient had come in contact with.