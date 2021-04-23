UrduPoint.com
Japan Declares Virus Emergency Three Months Before Olympics

Fri 23rd April 2021

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Japan announced a new virus state of emergency in Tokyo and three other regions on Friday, as the country battles surging infections just three months before the Olympic opening ceremony.

"Today we decided to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo prefectures," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, citing the rise of infections involving new virus variants.

