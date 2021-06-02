Japan Inoculated 8% of Population With at Least One COVID-19 Jab - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Japan has vaccinated more than 10 million people, or 8 percent of the country's, population, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the prime minister's office

The country with a population of 126 million launched its mass vaccination campaign in mid-February with BioNTech/Pfizer shots and later the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines.

According to the agency, 4,653,566 medical workers and 5,734,023 senior citizens aged 65 and over received at least one vaccine jab.

Despite its renowned healthcare system, Japan has been well behind other developed countries in vaccinating its population. To address the shortcomings, the government has launched a long-run strategy on vaccination which targets the development of research and production of vaccines in the country.