Japan to Donate 10Mln More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Poorer Countries - Foreign Minister

Japan has pledged to donate an extra 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Central and South America, on top of the 25 million doses the country already gave out to poorer states, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Frida

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Japan has pledged to donate an extra 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Central and South America, on top of the 25 million doses the country already gave out to poorer states, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday.

"We have been asked for additional vaccines.

We decided to give Indonesia and the Philippines an extra 2 million doses each, 400,000 doses to Thailand and 500,000 to Vietnam... We are also coordinating a delivery to Taiwan," he told a press conference.

A further five million doses will be delivered to poorer countries in Asia, Africa, America and Pacific island nations through the UN-facilitated COVAX shot-sharing mechanism.

Motegi said that Japan was the world's third largest vaccine donor, according to UNICEF figures. It has donated 25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.