Japanes Imposes State Of Emergency In 7 More Prefectures Due To COVID-19 - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

Japanes Imposes State of Emergency in 7 More Prefectures Due to COVID-19 - Prime Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Japanese government decided to impose the coronavirus-related state of emergency in seven more prefectures, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday.

The state of emergency will be imposed in Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Hyoko and Fukuoka prefectures starting from August 20.

"At a ministerial meeting, we made a decision tomorrow at an expert council to discuss the introduction of an emergency regime in these prefectures and a regime of enhanced measures to combat coronavirus. It is especially important to ensure the work of health centers," Suga said, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

At the same time, the state of emergency in several other prefectures, including Tokyo, will be extended to September 12.

