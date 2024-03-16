JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jalaluddin Roomi Foundation (JRF) and Nishtar Administration signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide free insulin and medicines to diabetic patients amidst rising sugar levels in southern Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Jalaluddin Roomi Foundation (JRF) and Nishtar Administration signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide free insulin and medicines to diabetic patients amidst rising sugar levels in southern Punjab.

The initiative aimed to save lives during the inflationary times by ensuring the provision of insulin and other medications to diabetic patients free of cost.

In a ceremony held at Nishtar Medical University, chaired by Khwaja Jalaluddin Rumi, Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University Professor Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani, and Principal of Nishtar Medical College Dr. Rashid Qamar Rao, signed the memorandum of understanding.

A center established under the name Khwaja Iqbal Diabetes Center aims to enhance educational and research activities related to diabetes at Nishtar Medical University and provide free insulin and diabetes medications to eligible individuals.

As the part of the project, a committee will be formed, comprised of Jalaluddin Rumi Foundation and Nishtar Hospital Administration’s representatives to register and provide free medications to registered diabetic patients.

Initially, the decision has been made to provide medications and insulin to 250 patients, for which retired senior professors of Medicine from Nishtar Hospital will be included in the board to ensure consultation for the provision of medications to underprivileged patients, it was agreed in the Memorandum.

Jalaluddin Rumi Foundation will collaborate directly with pharmaceutical companies for provision of insulin and diabetes medications to the registered diabetic patients at the hospital. It is noteworthy that due to black marketing of diabetes medications and insulin in the market, the patients are facing severe difficulties, with insulin that costs 600 to 800 rupees were being sold at 1800 rupees.

Government-level provision of medications to diabetic patients is not fully operational, which has previously put the lives of diabetic patients at risk, said official sources.

The Diabetes center will be managed under the supervision of Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University, Professor Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani, Principal Nishtar Medical University, Professor Dr. Rashid Qamar Rao, Professor Dr. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, and Dr. Salahuddin Mahmood Rind.