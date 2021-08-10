Kazakhstan to Administer Pfizer Vaccine to Children, Pregnant Women - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Kazakhstan will use the Pfizer COVID-19 shot to vaccinate children and pregnant women, Health Minister Alexey Tsoy said on Tuesday.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday ordered the government to sort out supply issues with the Pfizer vaccine and ensure its accessibility in the country.

Kazakhstan expects to receive the shot in the fourth quarter of 2021, and considers using it in children aged over 12 with their parents' consent.

"At an early stage in October the vaccine will be available for children and pregnant women only," Tsoy stated.

On August 7, Kazakhstan registered 7,899 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic, bringing the tally to 649,000.