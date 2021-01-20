UrduPoint.com
Khanewal Takes Lead In Anti-polio Drive Results

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:03 PM

Khanewal takes lead in anti-polio drive results

Khanewal took the lead in result of anti-polio drive started from Jan 11 to 15 across the division, local health department declared the achievement based on the third party report on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Khanewal took the lead in result of anti-polio drive started from Jan 11 to 15 across the division, local health department declared the achievement based on the third party report on Wednesday.

The third party held brief survey in multiple parts of the district to come across progress with regard to movement concluded in past week.

It collected data after meeting with parents and some children to witness the situation.

The third party report claimed of vaccinating 100 percent children during the campaign.

The polio vaccination target was set to cover 552, 290 children, while a total of 559,315 children were given drops to root out threat of the disease from their lives.

Deputy Commissioner extended felicitation to CEO health and her teams for concluding the campaign successfully. He expressed hope of surfacing same zeal and interest in next phase of the drive likely to be kicked off in upcoming March.

