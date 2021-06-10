UrduPoint.com
Macao Reports New Imported COVID-19 Case

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Macao reports new imported COVID-19 case

MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :-- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Thursday reported one new imported COVID-19 case, bringing the SAR's total number of confirmed cases to 52, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao.

The 21-year-old male Macao resident studied in a university in China's Taiwan, the center said. He arrived in Macao on May 30 via plane and has been under medical observation at a local hotel.

The patient tested positive on Wednesday during the second nucleic acid test, and had shown no symptoms yet.

More Stories From Health

