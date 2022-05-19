UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,017 New COVID-19 Infections, 7 More Deaths

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 01:04 PM

Malaysia reported 2,017 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,483,295, according to the health ministry

There are four new imported cases, with 2,013 new cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Seven more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,630.

The ministry reported 2,548 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,417,694.

There are 29,971 active cases, with 38 being held in intensive care and 20 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 10,981 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and 85.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 82.5 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.2 percent have received boosters.

