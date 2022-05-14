UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 3,029 New COVID-19 Infections, 5 New Deaths

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2022 | 12:35 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 3,029 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,473,500, according to the health ministry.

There are no imported cases, with all 3,029 new infections being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Five more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,607.

The ministry reported 1,116 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,409,159.

Of the 28,734 active cases, 42 are being held in intensive care and 33 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 50,875 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 85.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose. Among them, 82.4 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.2 percent have received boosters.

