Mauritania Confirms First Death From COVID-19 - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:54 PM

Mauritania Confirms First Death From COVID-19 - Health Minister

Mauritania has confirmed that a French national has died from the coronavirus disease on its soil, the first COVID-19-related death for the country, Health Minister Mohamed Ould Hamid said on Tuesday

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Mauritania has confirmed that a French national has died from the coronavirus disease on its soil, the first COVID-19-related death for the country, Health Minister Mohamed Ould Hamid said on Tuesday.

The minister said that the COVID-19 carrier was a 47-year-old French woman of Mauritanian decent. She arrived in the country on March 16 and self-isolated for fear that she might be infected after experiencing fatigue.

The official stated that the woman did not discover that she was infected with the coronavirus until her health condition worsened.

She died on the way to the hospital.

This case brings the total number of COVID-19 diagnoses in Mauritania to six, which includes two people who have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.

The country's government classified the capital of Nouakchott and the city of Kaedi as two hotspots for the coronavirus outbreak, and blocked traffic to and from the cities.

Mauritania has imposed a number precautionary measures against COVID-19, including suspending flights, closing borders, and suspending schooling and all cultural and sport events.

