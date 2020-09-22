UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Review Performance Of Polio Teams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:27 PM

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review first day's performance of polio teams during the ongoing drive which would continue till September 22.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer(DHO) Dr Faisal Khan Khanzada, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Muhammad Abid, Assistant Commissioner Dr Mujtaba, officials of the health department besides representatives of other relevant departments.

During the meeting, the DC stressed that efforts should be made to ensure that each child aged under five years was administered anti-polio drops.

He also appealed parents to cooperate with the polio teams and get their children vaccinated to protect them from the crippling disease.

He said that citizen could file their complaints or suggestions to the district administration on 09929310553 or focal person district polio control room Ababbotabad on 0312982662.

