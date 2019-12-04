Minister directs to set up anesthesia dept in all DHQ hospitals

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid has ordered Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Care Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman to conduct walk-in-interviews of anesthetic technologists on daily basis.

She was presiding over a meeting at Primary & Secondary Health Care department on Wednesday.

Besides, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Care Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman, Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Technical Advisor Dr Akhtar Rasheed and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The minister also reviewed the details regarding availability and performance of all doctors, specialists and paramedical staff of DHQ hospitals of Punjab.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid further directed to establish anesthesia department in every DHQ hospital for providing maximum relief to patients.

She further directed that six medical officers, three anesthetics and three technologists would be deputed in every anesthesia department.

She directed the provincial secretary health to personally monitor the performance of doctors of DHQ hospitals.

She also reviewed master plan for eradication of hepatitis in Nankana.

The secretary briefed the minister about the facts and figures of hepatitis patients in district Nankana.