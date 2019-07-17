MNA performs groundbreaking of 200-bed hospital

Member National Assembly Sardar Nasarullah Dareshak performed ground breaking of 200-bed Mother and Child Hospital in Faazilpur here on Tuesday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly Sardar Nasarullah Dareshak performed ground breaking of 200-bed Mother and Child Hospital in Faazilpur here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, talking to APP he said that the hospital was being built on 227 kanals.

He further said that Rs 4 billion would be spent on this health facility which would be blessing for the people of the area. The hospital will be completed in two years, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Afzal Nasir Khan and others were also present.