UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Adds 1,348 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 04:43 PM

Mongolia adds 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

Mongolia on Monday confirmed 1,348 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 326,738, according to the country's health ministry

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Mongolia on Monday confirmed 1,348 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 326,738, according to the country's health ministry.

The latest confirmed cases were local infections, and more than half of them were reported in the capital city of Ulan Bator, the country's hardest-hit area during the pandemic, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 14 more COVID-19 patients, all aged above 40, died in the past day, raising the national death count to 1,377, it said.

There are now a total of 75,344 active COVID-19 cases in the country, and most of them are receiving home-based care due to a shortage of hospital beds and medical staff.

The resurgence of COVID-19 is due to the Delta wave in the country, home to roughly 3.4 million people.

So far, 65.6 percent of the total population has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 341,678 people have received the booster or third doses.

The health ministry has said that at least 50 percent of the population needs a booster.

Related Topics

Shortage Died Mongolia All Million

Recent Stories

Merck asks FDA for authorization of Covid pill: st ..

Merck asks FDA for authorization of Covid pill: statement

3 minutes ago
 CAEXPO to keep playing role for penetration of Pak ..

CAEXPO to keep playing role for penetration of Pakistani products in China, ASEA ..

3 minutes ago
 Argentina beat Uruguay 3-0 in World Cup qualifiers ..

Argentina beat Uruguay 3-0 in World Cup qualifiers

3 minutes ago
 DC dissatisfied with facilities at THQ hospital

DC dissatisfied with facilities at THQ hospital

3 minutes ago
 6.9-magnitude quake hits 114 km E of Chignik, Alas ..

6.9-magnitude quake hits 114 km E of Chignik, Alaska -- USGS

12 minutes ago
 US consulate, KMC, SEAS launch Frere hall conserva ..

US consulate, KMC, SEAS launch Frere hall conservation project

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.