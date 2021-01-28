Mongolia confirms 25 more COVID-19 cases

Mongolia confirmed 25 more COVID-19 cases after 15,202 tests had been carried out in the last 24 hours, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Thursday

ULAN BATOR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Mongolia confirmed 25 more COVID-19 cases after 15,202 tests had been carried out in the last 24 hours, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Thursday.

The latest cases were locally transmitted or detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the surveillance department of the NCCD, said at a daily press conference.

Meanwhile, eight more patients have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 1,244, Ambaselmaa added.

The Asian country has confirmed 1,692 COVID-19 cases so far, including 1,282 locally transmitted ones.

The country with a population of 3.3 million has so far registered two COVID-19-related deaths.