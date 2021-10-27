Mongolia logs 1,669 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia registered 1,669 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths on Wednesday, taking the national tallies to 353,504 and 1,616 respectively, said the country's health ministry

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 1,669 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths on Wednesday, taking the national tallies to 353,504 and 1,616 respectively, said the country's health ministry.

Among the latest confirmed cases, 917 were detected in the national capital Ulan Bator, which is hardest hit by COVID-19.

The virus has spread to the capital city and all 21 provinces of the country.

Resurgence of the virus continues in the Asian country due to the highly contagious Delta variant, although 65.7 percent of its population has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The country's health authorities have urged the public to avoid mass gatherings, wear masks in public, and receive a booster shot.