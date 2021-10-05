Mongolia registers 2,225 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 2,225 more COVID-19 cases and 15 more related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the national counts to 314,601 and 1,289 respectively, the health ministry said Tuesday.

More than 380 of the 22,214 COVID-19 patients being hospitalized across the country are in very critical conditions, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, a total of 53,834 patients are receiving home-based care due to a shortage of hospital beds and medical staff.

Although over 65 percent of the country's 3.

4-million population have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the resurgence of the pandemic has continued due to the Delta wave, and more than 2,000 infections and nearly 20 deaths have been reported daily.

Mongolian health authorities have urged the public to receive the booster or third dose of the vaccines. The health ministry has said that at least 50 percent of the population should receive the booster.

So far, over 320,000 Mongolians have received the booster.