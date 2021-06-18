UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Reports 2,746 New COVID-19 Cases, Total At 88,516

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 03:46 PM

Mongolia reports 2,746 new COVID-19 cases, total at 88,516

Mongolia has registered 2,746 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours after 11,476 tests had been conducted across the country, the health ministry said Friday

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Mongolia has registered 2,746 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours after 11,476 tests had been conducted across the country, the health ministry said Friday.

This is the ninth straight day of record new infections, bringing the national tally to 88,516, the ministry said.

Seven of the latest confirmed cases were imported from abroad, and the remaining ones were local infections.

Meanwhile, 2,505 more patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total to 61,725, and another 11 patients have from the disease, bringing the total death toll to 425.

Over 1,684,200 Mongolians have so far been fully vaccinated since the country launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Mongolia February From

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi advises Azam Khan to show his real t ..

9 minutes ago

London's Notting Hill Carnival scrapped again due ..

1 minute ago

China's fiscal revenue up 24.2 pct in first five m ..

1 minute ago

U.S.-China trade imbalance is improving

1 minute ago

Moscow records 9,056 new Covid cases, a pandemic h ..

1 minute ago

EU inflation up to 2.3 pct in May

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.