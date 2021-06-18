Mongolia reports 2,746 new COVID-19 cases, total at 88,516

Mongolia has registered 2,746 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours after 11,476 tests had been conducted across the country, the health ministry said Friday

This is the ninth straight day of record new infections, bringing the national tally to 88,516, the ministry said.

Seven of the latest confirmed cases were imported from abroad, and the remaining ones were local infections.

Meanwhile, 2,505 more patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total to 61,725, and another 11 patients have from the disease, bringing the total death toll to 425.

Over 1,684,200 Mongolians have so far been fully vaccinated since the country launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, according to the ministry.