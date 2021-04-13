UrduPoint.com
More Fijians To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 04:45 PM

More Fijians to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Huge turnouts are being recorded at the COVID-19 vaccination sites across Fiji as the island nation's Health Ministry has stepped up the vaccination drive from Tuesday

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Huge turnouts are being recorded at the COVID-19 vaccination sites across Fiji as the island nation's Health Ministry has stepped up the vaccination drive from Tuesday.

According to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), Permanent Secretary for Fiji's Health Ministry James Fong said they are now getting people over 18 years to get vaccinated along with those in the vulnerable groups.

Fong said huge turnouts are also being recorded as they are doing schedules for large groups.

He said people who have not registered for COVID-19 vaccination do not need to worry as they can get registered and vaccinated at the vaccination centers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Tuesday called on every Fijian to register for COVID-19 vaccines.

More than 30,000 people in Fiji have been registered for vaccination.

Fiji, a Pacific island nation with a population of around 900,000, has planned to get 1.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Since its first case of COVID-19 was reported on March 19 last year, Fiji has now had 67 cases, with one active case, 64 recoveries and two deaths.

Fiji maintains strict travel restrictions to date for foreign visitors and a nationwide curfew effective since March 30 last year.

