Moscow Agreed With Many Countries on Joint Production of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Russia has signed documents with a range of countries on joint production of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The Times claimed, in a fresh report, that Russia had launched a disinformation campaign against the vaccine developed by the UK Oxford University.

The campaign is allegedly targeted at countries where Russia wants to sell its vaccine.

Commenting on this, Peskov recalled that Russia "has documents of intent regarding sales and joint production of its vaccine in a whole range of countries."

"Obviously, Russia generously shares information of the advantages of its vaccine with these countries," the Kremlin spokesman added.