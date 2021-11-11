Moscow Launching 3rd Phase Trials of Sputnik M COVID-19 Vaccines for Teens - Deputy Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow is launching the third phase of clinical trials of the Sputnik M COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers, a total of 3,000 individuals aged between 12 and 17 will participate in it, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Moscow is launching the third phase of clinical trials of the Sputnik M COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers, a total of 3,000 individuals aged between 12 and 17 will participate in it, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova announced on Thursday.

"The third phase of clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers started in Moscow at 10 outpatients' clinics and two children's hospitals. A total of 3,000 children aged 12-17 will take part in it," Rakova told reporters.

Preliminary results of the previous two phases of the trials confirm vaccine effectiveness and safety, the deputy mayor emphasized.

Sputnik M has the same composition as the Sputnik V two-dose adult vaccine but a lower dosage, 1/5 of the adult dosage, Rakova added.