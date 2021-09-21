Nearly 80% of Adult Malaysians Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Health Ministry

Nearly 80% of Malaysia's adult population have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the national health ministry said on Tuesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Nearly 80% of Malaysia's adult population have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the national health ministry said on Tuesday.

As of Monday, both injections have been administered to 18,631,499 adults, or 79.6%, while more than 21.7 million, or 93.

1%, received at least one dose.

In total, slightly over 22 million out of 31.95 million Malaysians, 67.7%, have been vaccinated at least once and 18,648,795, or 57.1%, are fully immunized.

To date, as many as 2,112,175 Malaysians have contracted the coronavirus. Of them, 1,880,733 people have fully recovered and 23,744 have died.