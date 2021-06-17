New Zealand reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported two cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Thursday.

The two imported cases came from South Africa and Indonesia and have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland and Christchurch, respectively, according to the Ministry of Health.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two, said a ministry statement.

One previously reported case has now recovered and the total number of active cases in New Zealand is 24. The total number of confirmed cases is 2,357, it said.

Following a further public health assessment of the COVID-19 outbreak in greater Melbourne of Australia, New Zealand's Quarantine Free travel pause with Australia's Victoria state will be lifted from next Tuesday on June 22, said COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.